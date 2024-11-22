Why is everyone ‘sober-ish’ all of a sudden?
SummaryMore people are entering the holidays with a mindful relationship with alcohol. It turns out this isn’t a total drag.
Have you noticed that your friends are a little less fun? That everyone leaves a dinner party earlier? That their stories are less wild or funny or revealing? This may be because so many people have decided to cut down on their drinking after a spate of ominous articles on how alcohol, even in moderate amounts, increases your risk for cancer and other serious health problems.