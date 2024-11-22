Why is everyone ‘sober-ish’ all of a sudden?

I can’t help admiring my friends and family who are still excessive and careless, who still go for the third martini. I remember reading about Mary McCarthy, one of the writers I most admire, traipsing around the West Village in the 1940s. The night she met one of her husbands she drank three daiquiris before she saw him, two Manhattans with him and a bit of red wine at dinner. There was a lot of mayhem and disorder back then. I think of a line from a John Berryman poem that sums it up: “Somebody slapped/ Somebody’s second wife somewhere."