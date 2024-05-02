Why megacorporations shouldn’t overestimate their monopoly power
SummaryEmbraer’s potential venture into 737-sized commercial planes highlights how even companies in a global duopoly must innovate to survive. It is a useful lesson for investors in most industries.
Size matters in today’s stock market: Investors seem to have an insatiable appetite for big companies that dominate global markets. In the corporate world, however, no moat is as deep as it looks.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more