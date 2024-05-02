Why megacorporations shouldn’t overestimate their monopoly power

Some investors see this as a problem, especially as big firms increase spending on artificial intelligence. They would prefer them to distribute more cash instead. U.S. chip maker Intel has become the worst-performing member of the S&P 500 this year as markets balk at the price tag of its move to compete with Taiwan’s TSMC as a chip foundry. Meta Platforms shareholders are keeping a close eye on how much money Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg spends on his AI and metaverse projects.