Why more women are picking up power tools
The Economist 7 min read 28 Oct 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- Sisters are doing it for themselves
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
“It’s very creepy down here," says Hannah Lee Duggan as she leads the way into her basement. It looks like the staging area for a “Saw" trap. There are drills and nail guns neatly arranged on a shelf. The walls are made of metre-deep stone. There are no windows. We are in the middle of the woods.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less