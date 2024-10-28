Why more women are picking up power tools

How big is this trend? The Bureau of Labour Statistics conducts an annual “time use" survey in which it asks thousands of Americans what they do with their days. Taking “interior maintenance, repair and decoration" as a proxy for DIY, it finds that Americans in general are doing less of it now than two decades ago. But drill down into the data and another trend becomes clear. Men still do more diy than women, but over the past five years the time that men spend on it has remained flat while women have put in 60% more. This is partly because the number of women reporting that they do diy has risen by nearly 20%, but also because they are devoting more time to it. In 2017 female diyers reported spending nearly four hours per weekend on projects. In 2022 it was almost five.