Why One Fed Official Is Ready to Stop Raising Rates
SummaryPhiladelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said he thinks the central bank can likely wait until early next year to decide whether rapid rate increases have done enough to keep inflation heading lower.
The Federal Reserve should extend its pause on interest-rate increases because of growing evidence that higher borrowing costs will slow the economy despite recent signs of hiring and spending strength, a top central bank official said.
