Why Pews Are Packed on Easter Sunday

Our Constitution’s framers, living as they did in the afterglow of the Great Awakening, seem to have understood this, too. The First Amendment guarantees both the right to exercise one’s religion freely and the right of the people freely to assemble together. To practice religion means very little if its practitioners are secluded from each other. Remaining true to one’s religious convictions is always a challenge. To do it all alone is nigh impossible. To do it with others is a boost.