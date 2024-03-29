Why Pews Are Packed on Easter Sunday

There’s no denying it. Many Americans no longer consider themselves members of any particular religion. They may believe in God and the power of prayer, and many say they seek “spirituality," but more and more check “none" when asked their creed. Some of the survey findings are as dreary as that first Good Friday afternoon on a hill outside Jerusalem.
True, on Easter Sunday the pews will be jammed. Christians of wavering commitment frequently “come home" for Easter and Christmas, much as many Jews return to synagogue for Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. While some of my fellow pastors might wonder out loud where these people are the other 50 Sundays of the year, or refer with mild irritation to the “birth-and-resurrection club," I am always heartened to see them.
I do worry, though, as I note people drifting from the family of the church. Faith is deeply personal, but it isn’t private. By its nature, faith is communal. A congregation is a spiritual family. Many use that word “family" loosely to mean any group of like-minded friends, from which any member can part ways for any reason. A biological family doesn’t work like that—it’s unchosen, it’s permanent, and loyalty to it doesn’t wane with preference or mood. Members of a spiritual family likewise bear an obligation to remain a part of it.
That isn’t my opinion alone. In the Scriptures it’s clear God prefers to form a people, a community, and not simply a collection of atomized individuals. Faith must always be internalized, but it is always expressed, strengthened and lived out with others. In the ancient Near East the Lord called “a people," the descendants of Abraham. In the first century, Jesus—in Christian teaching, that same Lord—formed the church, a people, no longer bound by race but united by his blood.
Anthropologists tell us that even the most ancient religions were always found in groups of people. Rituals, feasts, music, art, song, dance, a sacred meal—these things are tough to savor by oneself.
Yet people sure try. They tell us they want to believe but not belong; that they want faith but not religion; that they prefer spirituality, whatever that might mean, to communal worship. They seem to want God as a Father but to remain an only child; Jesus as the Good Shepherd if they’re the only lamb in the flock. They want a God by themselves, Christ without his church.
Sorry, but that isn’t how God works.
The 20th-century historian Winthrop Hudson conjectured that the American Revolution really began in the 1740s, during the religious fervor called the Great Awakening, when tens of thousands gathered in belief and prayer, only to look about and find they weren’t alone, that they were part of something ancient and beautiful. Similarly, scholars posit that the fall of Soviet hegemony and communist oppression began when two-thirds of Poland’s people came together in June 1979 to welcome home Pope John Paul II and express faith in God together.
Our Constitution’s framers, living as they did in the afterglow of the Great Awakening, seem to have understood this, too. The First Amendment guarantees both the right to exercise one’s religion freely and the right of the people freely to assemble together. To practice religion means very little if its practitioners are secluded from each other. Remaining true to one’s religious convictions is always a challenge. To do it all alone is nigh impossible. To do it with others is a boost.
So, how to win them back? We might begin by embracing the crowds this Easter and not rolling our eyes because some of them haven’t been seen since last year. These wandering brothers and sisters may not know it, but they’ve come out of a sense that this is the day on which the Son of God broke the power of death.
As in a gathering of kin, congregating with one’s spiritual family—people with whom one has a deep instant connection—is liberating and fulfilling. There are very few social gatherings in which ordinary people can enter and not sense critical eyes sizing them up, assessing their status and guessing their motives. There are even fewer in which every participant sings, recites creeds and listens to ancient wisdom in a spirit of humility and love.
At its best, Christian worship is such a setting. And when Christians worship at their best, their wandering brothers and sisters tend to come home.
Cardinal Dolan is Roman Catholic archbishop of New York.