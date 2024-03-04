Why Prices of the World’s Most Expensive Handbags Keep Rising

The brand may feel under pressure to defend its reputation as the maker of the world’s most expensive handbags. The “Birkin premium"—the price difference between the Hermès bag and its closest competitor, the Chanel Classic Flap in medium—shrank from 70% in 2019 to 2% last year, according to PurseBop founder Monika Arora. Privately owned Chanel has jacked up the price of its most popular handbag by 75% since before the pandemic.