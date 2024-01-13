Why ‘The Sound of Music’ Is Still One of Our Favorite Things
A new edition of the classic film’s soundtrack reveals why so many people continue to turn to it for inspiration.
Every year around the holidays, when “The Sound of Music" airs on TV, Debbie Turner, the former child actor who played Marta von Trapp in the 1965 film, receives a “you wouldn’t believe" amount of phone calls about her performance. A few weeks ago, while decorating gingerbread houses with friends in Minnetonka Beach, Minn., she decided to pose a nagging question to her group: Why are people so crazy for this film? “The music!" everyone shouted in unison. But Turner’s not alone in suspecting that there’s more to our collective obsession than the movie’s famous songs, even if it has one of the bestselling soundtrack albums of all time.