Why ‘The Sound of Music’ Is Still One of Our Favorite Things

Every year around the holidays, when “The Sound of Music" airs on TV, Debbie Turner, the former child actor who played Marta von Trapp in the 1965 film, receives a “you wouldn’t believe" amount of phone calls about her performance. A few weeks ago, while decorating gingerbread houses with friends in Minnetonka Beach, Minn., she decided to pose a nagging question to her group: Why are people so crazy for this film? “The music!" everyone shouted in unison. But Turner’s not alone in suspecting that there’s more to our collective obsession than the movie’s famous songs, even if it has one of the bestselling soundtrack albums of all time.

Adapted from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s 1959 Broadway musical, “The Sound of Music" is based on the real-life story of the von Trapp family singers in Nazi-era Austria. Julie Andrews stars as Maria, a peppy young nun-in-training who leaves her abbey to become a governess for the seven children of widowed Captain Georg von Trapp, played by Christopher Plummer. Vehemently opposed to Nazism, at the end of the film Captain von Trapp insists the family—now including Maria, whom he marries—must leave their homeland, and they make a narrow escape to Switzerland.

“Christopher Plummer may have been my first on-screen crush. Him ripping up the Nazi flag? Swoon!" said Sarah Chotkowski, 33, a clinical social worker in private practice in Holyoke, Mass., who has seen the film upward of 50 times and had her wedding at the Trapp Family Lodge, an Austrian-inspired mountain resort in Stowe, Vt. But she says the story of the von Trapps’ resistance to Nazism has a deeper kind of power. “I work with my patients a lot on how to activate positive feelings, and I almost always use the film’s song ‘My Favorite Things’ as an example," she said.

The song—which chronicles items close to Maria’s heart like “raindrops on roses," “crisp apple strudels" and “bright copper kettles"—is an extended plea to recall the things that bring you pleasure during trying times. Chotkowski it as an example for clients, asking them to tick off what brings them cheer.

For Tracy Foster, 47, a copywriter in Scottsdale, Ariz., “Maria wasn’t just a savior for the von Trapp children, in many ways she was the essence of purity and goodness during a time when war was looming and families were being separated." Brooke Reiner, 27, who is Jewish, says that message has special resonance today, with war in Israel and rising fears of antisemitism.

“As a kid I thought it ended with the wedding scene because my parents didn’t want me to see the scary Nazi part," said Reiner, a publicist in Brooklyn whose paternal grandmother fled Austria during the Holocaust. “My grandma is in her 90s, and it’s on me and my dad to make sure this legacy and story lives on. We still need [individuals] like Captain von Trapp to speak up on behalf of Jewish people." Reiner, too, says she is deeply moved by the “kind of sexy" moment when Captain von Trapp rips up the Nazi flag.

Mike Matessino knows that scene well. The sound pro helmed the digital mastering for a new “deluxe edition" of the soundtrack released last month on digital platforms, CD and LP, three decades after working on the film’s 30th anniversary album in the 1990s. “I’ve spent half my life working on it, half my life before that loving it," he said.

When “The Sound of Music" first came out, its popularity was sometimes explained as escapism, an idyllic alternative to the turmoil of the 1960s. But Matessino argues that after almost 60 years, if people still stop what they’re doing to watch the film with their families, there must be more to it than that. “There’s nobody that can’t relate" to "The Sound of Muisc," Matessino said, “and so it transcends any era, any language barrier, any cultural barrier." He points to the story’s universal themes: parents and children longing to be closer together, the moral question of whether to sacrifice your possessions or your convictions, trying to find your way in the world. When Maria decides to stay in the von Trapp household, rather than return to the life of a nun, she explains that the Reverend Mother always says “that you have to look for your life."

In the social media age, the movie’s influence endures. Meredith Constant, 35, a content creator in Denver, made waves in 2020 with a TikTok of her mother, Mary Ann Badenoch, watching the film during the family’s annual “The Sound of Music" viewing party. “On a whim I decided to record myself predicting how my mom would react to certain parts of the movie, film her reactions and make a little video," said Constant. “Now my mom is really set on finding actual costumes."

Badenoch, 62, a psychotherapist in Vero Beach, Fla., recently started incorporating props into the viewing party, such as Tyrolean hats and kerchiefs. Attendees also use blue satin sashes to dance with during the “My Favorite Things" number, a nod to the song’s lyric “Girls in white dresses with blue satin sashes."

Badenoch said she has always identified with Maria for rising above challenges during her childhood. “Her exuberance—skipping down the hallways always got me into trouble at my parochial school—finding her confidence, dealing with adversity and the ability to be silly and see the goodness in people, even an ornery Captain," she said. Badenoch, whose family struggled financially while she was growing up, left home at 18 to pursue a career, and she says she understood the fear that Maria faced leaving the abbey: “The ‘I Have Confidence’ song is spot-on for that time in my life!"

“‘The Sound of Music’ is something you can go to when you need to reset yourself, because you come away from it realizing that life is too short to not do what you were meant to do," reflected Matessino. “And life is too short to have divisions between people rather than coming together."

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a freelance journalist based in Manhattan.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!