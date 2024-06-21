Why the Southern Baptists said no to IVF

Essential to understanding the issue is acknowledging how the technology and its uses have changed in recent decades. Standard practices within the industry lead to the production of multiple embryos, even when the goal is a single pregnancy. There are now, according to some estimates, at least 600,000 and perhaps more than a million embryos frozen in storage. Many will be destroyed in the procedure, discarded or used in medical research. Current practices also select embryos on the basis of genetic testing, reminiscent of early-20th-century eugenics.