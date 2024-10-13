Why the world is so animated about anime
The Economist 5 min read 13 Oct 2024, 05:38 PM IST
Summary
- Japan’s cartoons have conquered its screens, and more
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
MOST ATHLETES raise their fists in triumph after a win. When Noah Lyles, an American sprinter, won gold in the Olympics 100-metre race in August, he held his hands out in front of him, wrists together and fingers extended, as though getting ready to catch a large ball. The gesture may have seemed odd, but fans of Japanese animation knew immediately that Mr Lyles, an avowed fan of the genre, was making a reference to a popular franchise, “Dragon Ball".
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less