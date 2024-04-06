Why winemakers love lighter, food-friendly cabernet franc

A Star in the Loire

Perhaps Morissette’s peers in the Loire Valley were repeating a version of that saying following their own troublesome 2021 vintage. There, it was a year marred by rain, snow and multiple bouts of frost. While in Bordeaux Cabernet Franc is almost always part of a blend, in the Loire Valley it’s a solo star. And though some 2021 Loire Cabernet Francs I tasted were vegetal and underripe, the best underlined White’s point about Cabernet Franc’s transparency: Bright and well-balanced with modest alcohol levels, these wines revealed smart farming decisions on the part of their producers.