Why You Are Probably Getting Socks for Christmas

For sellers, winter brings the bulk of their business. Walmart said sock sales jumped more than 40% in the final three months of last year compared with the previous quarter, and more than 85% in December from November 2022. Denver-based sock brand Smartwool sells 2 ½ times more volume in November and December than it does during other months. Last year, a quarter of all socks sold during the year were purchased in November and December, according to Circana.