Why You Are Probably Getting Socks for Christmas

Like it or not, it is the season of socks.
The humble garment, which has a mixed reputation as a gift, typically surges to the top of the sales charts during the holidays. This year it is getting an extra push as price-conscious shoppers opt for practical over posh.
Socks are the top-gifted apparel item of the holiday season, making up roughly a third of all apparel items purchased, according to Circana, a market research firm. Circana expects sock sales to outperform other apparel categories this season, aided by their relative affordability and propensity to be an impulse purchase.
“Socks might be one of the few categories that will grow this holiday season because of the shift to basics," said Maria Rugolo, a Circana apparel industry analyst. “We see things like underwear doing well this year so far and driven by that replenishment need."
For sellers, winter brings the bulk of their business. Walmart said sock sales jumped more than 40% in the final three months of last year compared with the previous quarter, and more than 85% in December from November 2022. Denver-based sock brand Smartwool sells 2 ½ times more volume in November and December than it does during other months. Last year, a quarter of all socks sold during the year were purchased in November and December, according to Circana.
Part of the draw for buyers and sellers of socks: Getting the size right is relatively easy, and they have a low return rate. “It’s something you know the person is going to always need more of," said Kate Huyett, chief marketing officer at Bombas, a New York-based sock brand.
As for those on the receiving end, the reviews are mixed.
Joe Crosson remembers the disappointment and disillusionment he felt as a child when he was given a pair of socks. “It was as if someone was trying to prank me, because I thought socks were the epitome of uselessness," said the 30-year-old New York resident. “So boring, so dull."
This year, Crosson’s company had a Secret Santa gift exchange and Bombas socks were a hit. Crosson received a pair and said he has come around. “I love them."
Rainey Yimbo said she didn’t appreciate socks until she grew up and started losing them. Now the 28-year-old looks forward to getting a pair at Christmas, preferably those that go right above the ankle and sport fun prints. “I have multiple ones that have happy pieces of toast or bananas wearing sombreros," she said.
Defenders have a litany of reasons why they say socks make a perfect gift and top of the list is versatility. They can be stocking stuffers, a stand-alone gift, part of a gift basket, or an impulse purchase. Advent calendars stuffed with 24 pairs are a favorite among new-socks enthusiasts or those who love the feel of a brand-new pair.
This year, there has also been an increase in the sale of merino wool socks targeted at cold-weather runners, said Smartwool’s global brand director, Denise Anderson.
Sock-givers read up on sock material descriptions to match the receiver’s personality—for instance, cable-knit lounge socks for those who enjoy being cozy indoors; lightweight hiking socks for the outdoorsy type. They find ones with the right prints and add them to homemade spa baskets.
Shelly Hall buys between six and 10 pairs of socks as stocking stuffers for her family of four, eyeing fun designs. Hall, who lives in Cleveland, Tenn., says she is currently wearing a set with a camping and outdoor theme, including prints of little critters.
“I tend to be a little sentimental and like old-fashioned Christmas. I like to buy socks to put in stockings," said Hall, adding that her 15-year-old daughter is a fan.
“It’s boring to shop for her though. She only likes white socks," said Hall. “But she gets so excited to get them."
