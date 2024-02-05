Why You Keep Getting Useless Alerts on Your Phone
Dalvin Brown , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 05 Feb 2024, 01:48 PM IST
SummarySocial-networking apps have increased notifications, even if you are not very active. Here is how to fix that.
You glance at Facebook for the first time in a while and you have a surge of dopamine. There are 11 notifications suggesting that people are talking about you.
