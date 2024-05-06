Why you may soon be drinking synthetic coffee

As for Voyage Foods’ cocoa-free spread, I’ve tried it, and if I didn’t know it didn’t have nuts or cocoa in it, I wouldn’t have guessed. The company’s peanut-free peanut butter analogue was a reasonable facsimile of the real thing, but something about it still reminded me of the seeds from which it’s actually made. And as for the company’s coffee? It was a serviceable, if less complex, replacement for either the real thing or Atomo’s brew.