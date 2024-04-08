Wildfires make utilities a tricky investment. Just ask Warren Buffett.
Katherine Blunt , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 08 Apr 2024, 08:05 PM IST
SummaryMore utilities across the West are facing the prospect of significant liability costs as climate change and drought increase risks.
Warren Buffett made a fortune by investing in electric utilities in the western U.S. Now, the world’s best-known investor says wildfires might undermine that strategy.
