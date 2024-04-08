Wildfires make utilities a tricky investment. Just ask Warren Buffett.

Mary Titler, a senior investment analyst who has covered utilities for the asset-management firm Columbia Threadneedle Investments for more than 20 years, said she has started asking a range of questions in assessing investment risk, such as whether a utility has plans in place to proactively shut off power when windy conditions increase the chance of wildfire. The challenge for investors, she said, is determining the amount of damages a utility might owe if its lines play a role in ignition.