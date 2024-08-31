Women in pop have a lot to scream about
SummaryStars like Olivia Rodrigo, Caroline Polachek and Taylor Swift are embracing shrieks and shouts in the studio and onstage. Their fans, too, are letting it out.
In a TikTok video posted this year, influencer Addison Rae is in the studio with pop star Charli XCX and producer A.G. Cook. She’s recording a verse for the remix of “Von Dutch," an ecstatic club-pop single from Charli XCX’s raved-about album “Brat." Rae giggles before thrusting her hands to the ceiling and improvising a pitch-perfect, ear-perforating shriek.