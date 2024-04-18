Women’s golf clothes are finally getting good. Even non-golfers want them.

Smaller labels are emerging to dress golf’s new women. When Nashville-based designer Amy Anderson, 38, played a round just after quarantine, her skirt flew up. The mishap proved a flash of inspiration for the former Warby Parker executive, who went on to co-found the golf line Honors. “It was embarrassing," she said. “You don’t see a guy experiencing that because it’s the only option he had to wear." Beyond designing gear less likely to show skin, Anderson mandated that all Honors clothes should be able to go from the course to “a cool restaurant." Her resulting muscle tanks and moisture-wicking blazers resemble pieces from the Row, albeit for Thorbjørn Olesen, not Ashley Olsen.