Work From…Anywhere? Tips From Travelers Who Do ‘Workcations’ Right

Work From…Anywhere? Tips From Travelers Who Do ‘Workcations’ Right4 min read 14 Sep 2023, 11:58 PM IST
Want to make your time off go further? Take advantage of remote work to set up in a holiday location for a week, even a month. The risk: missing the point of traveling in the first place.
ASHLEY SCHWARTAU escaped to a Mexican beach town just two weeks after starting a new job for a Chicago-based insurance company. It’s not that Schwartau, 38, is a late-blooming spring breaker. She and her husband both work remotely, so when winter arrived at home in Nashville, Tenn., the pair decided to clock in from a vacation rental with a pool in Playa del Carmen.