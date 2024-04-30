Worried about a stock-market correction? Here’s how to lock in recent gains
Dan Weil , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 30 Apr 2024, 09:20 PM IST
SummaryThe best course when stocks slide is for investors to stand pat, but “put” options are one way to hedge against a drop and lock in some profits.
The past five years have been good to stock-market investors. The S&P 500 index has climbed an annualized 12% during that period, outstripping the 9% annualized gain over the past 40 years. This year alone the index is up 6.9% as of April 26, tacking on to the 24% gain in 2023.
