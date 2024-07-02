Would you trust this Davos man?
James Freeman , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 02 Jul 2024, 12:24 PM IST
SummaryImagine taking management advice from the World Economic Forum’s Klaus Schwab.
Now here’s a shocker. The highly credentialed and highly compensated nonprofit executive who tells businesses to stop focusing on the needs of shareholders doesn’t seem to be a very nice boss. In fact he may treat his employees even worse than he wants businesses to treat their owners and customers.
