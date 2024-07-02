Would you trust this Davos man?

Now here’s a shocker. The highly credentialed and highly compensated nonprofit executive who tells businesses to stop focusing on the needs of shareholders doesn’t seem to be a very nice boss. In fact he may treat his employees even worse than he wants businesses to treat their owners and customers.

Regular readers know Klaus Schwab as the World Economic Forum founder who hosts a celebrated annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. The event is sometimes cast as a gathering of world capitalism. More precisely, it’s an annual opportunity for global politicians and activists to persuade American CEOs to stop being capitalists.

Mr. Schwab’s regular shtick is to tell CEOs that people have lost trust in large institutions like theirs. Then he tells them that to help rebuild such trust, they must stop focusing on the needs of shareholders and instead serve a larger universe of “stakeholders" like him, who may have no stake in the businesses but do have strong opinions about climate and diversity.

Of course if shareholders, customers and voters trusted such policies there would be no need for the Schwab sales pitch. And it’s becoming increasingly clear that American CEOs have no need for his management advice.

The Journal’s Shalini Ramachandran and Khadeeja Safdar report on what happened a few years ago when Mr. Schwab decided his organization needed a youthful makeover:

So he singled out a group of employees over 50 years old and instructed his human-resources chief to get rid of them all, according to people familiar with the matter. This, he explained, would lower the average age of the workforce. The HR chief, a seasoned former World Bank executive named Paolo Gallo, declined, pointing out that there has to be a reasonable explanation for firing somebody, such as poor performance. Not long after, Schwab fired Gallo.

It wasn’t the only example of Schwab engaging in behavior that would violate standard workplace policies of the Forum’s leading corporate partners. One episode still making the rounds among staffers is the time in 2017 he tapped a young woman to lead an initiative for startups. She had discovered she was pregnant, and during her first few days on the job went into Schwab’s office in Geneva to tell him.

Schwab grew upset that she wouldn’t be able to continue working at the same pace, people familiar with the incident said, and told her she wasn’t suited for her new leadership role. She was pushed out after what the Forum said was a brief trial period.

What would we do without experts like Klaus Schwab? The Journal reporters have more on the culture of his organization:

At least six female staffers were pushed out or otherwise saw their careers suffer when they were pregnant or returning from maternity leave. Another half dozen described sexual harassment they experienced at the hands of senior managers, some of whom remain at the Forum. Two said they were sexually harassed years ago by VIPs at Forum gatherings, including at Davos, where female staff were expected to be at the delegates’ beck and call.

In two more recent incidents, employees registered internal complaints after white Forum managers used the N-word around Black employees. Black employees also raised formal complaints to Forum leaders about being passed over for promotions or left out of Davos.

The Forum declined to make Schwab available for an interview. Forum spokesman Yann Zopf said in a statement that this article would “mischaracterize our organization, culture and colleagues, including our founder."

In written responses to the Journal, the Forum said it holds itself and its employees to a high set of values, with confidential reporting channels and a thorough investigation process. It said Schwab never created an age limit for employees and that he collaborated with the HR chief to make it possible for people to work beyond the normal retirement age.

It disputed the Journal’s characterization of events and said the organization has zero tolerance for harassment or discrimination and has responded appropriately to any complaints received. It said there have been three reported allegations of racial discrimination since 2020 and that each has been thoroughly investigated and appropriate action was taken.

The Forum added that many of the episodes described by the Journal, including those alleging pregnancy discrimination, involved former employees who had been dismissed for performance reasons or as part of restructurings. A Forum spokesman said women don’t face a higher rate of turnover after parental leave and that at least 150 employees returned from leave to the same or a better job during an eight-year span.

In a memo to staff on May 21, Schwab announced that he planned to step aside as executive chairman, which he indicated was part of a long-planned transition. He said he will stay on as nonexecutive chairman of the board of trustees. The announcement came after Schwab sent a letter to the Journal’s publisher and editor in chief to share concerns about the reporting for this article.

Whether or not one chooses to credit the denials from Mr. Schwab’s organization, let’s hope that his successor will react calmly to public health challenges and not seek to exploit them to advance political agendas.

In June of 2020 Mr. Schwab wrote:

COVID-19 lockdowns may be gradually easing, but anxiety about the world’s social and economic prospects is only intensifying. There is good reason to worry: a sharp economic downturn has already begun, and we could be facing the worst depression since the 1930s. But, while this outcome is likely, it is not unavoidable.

To achieve a better outcome, the world must act jointly and swiftly to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies, from education to social contracts and working conditions. Every country, from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed. In short, we need a “Great Reset" of capitalism.

There are many reasons to pursue a Great Reset, but the most urgent is COVID-19.

Beware nonprofit types calling for a transformation of the for-profit engines that power all of society. Perhaps there will now be a modest little reset as U.S. executives cancel their attendance at future Schwab events.

