WSJ's Year in Review: 2023

2023 was a year marked by significant global and cultural milestones. This year saw India surpass China as the world's most populous country, a demographic shift with potentially far-reaching economic and geopolitical implications. The entertainment world saw the "Barbenheimer"phenomenon.

The tech world saw Elon Musk killing the twitter bird and replacing it with his X. Geopolitical conflicts took a new turn this year with Israel’s attack on Hamas leaving Gazans in an existential limbo. Read WSJ’s Year in Review to get a low down on some of the most important events that happened last year.

This Year's Biggest News Stories, From AI to Ukraine as Told by The Wall Street Journal A lot happened in 2023. Here's a timeline of some of the most important news stories.

Elon Musk as ‘Technoking?’ In 2023, It Was More Like ‘DramaKing’

In the Year of a DramaKing: Elon Musk From staff cuts at X to a new AI company, this was another zany year for the billionaire.

For Israel, the Existential Question Returns It has been decades since the very survival of the country has been front and center for Israelis. The Hamas attacks changed all that.

What Grade Does the Fed Get for 2023? Amid all the uncertainty, the Federal Reserve did some things right, after doing some things wrong, writes this former Federal Reserve vice chairman

What the Stock Market Taught Us This Year: Don’t Fall for These Investing Traps 2023 has been a year in which investors have been more influenced by perception than reality. And that means opportunities in 2024.

Image courtesy: Serhii Korovayny

A Ukrainian Photographer on the Horror—and the Normality—of Covering a War at Home Serhii Korovayny writes and documents his journey as a photographer that documents the horrors of an ongoing war in his home country of Ukraine.

Why the U.S. Needs a Moonshot Mentality for AI—Led by the Public Sector Artificial intelligence is too important to be left entirely in the hands of the big tech companies, as 2023 showed us.

So many fans, so many options

The Year That Golf Battled for Its Soul The PGA and LIV Golf squared off against each other all year, and the intrigue is far from over. Both behemoths squared off to gain the interest of fans world over, but also some of the game's premier players.

The Biggest Winners and Losers From the Work-From-Home Revolution Remote or hybrid work has become the new normal for millions of people. We are only just starting to see the impact.

Air Travel in 2023 Was a Nightmare. And Flying Isn’t Likely to Get Much Better in 2024. Millions of fliers returned, but many went nowhere fast. Flying became a terrible experience thanks to a host of operational problems, some of which won't be resolved this year either.

The November meeting between Xi Jinping and President Biden in California helped stabilize ties after a rough patch in bilateral relations.

Why the U.S.-China Relationship Isn’t as Predictable as It Sometimes Seems As evidence of how quickly the mood can change, compare this year’s events with those from 2001, when the relationship was in a dire place.

Weight-Loss Drugs Like Wegovy Help With Losing Weight—and Potentially Much More Ozempic, Wegovy, Zepbound and Mounjaro and have become household names. And for good reason — theyare likely to help millions of people to lose weight easily. The success of the drug has helped the pharma sector to be propelled to new heights.

Barbie Has Had a Lot of Careers. Here Are the Most Popular. In 2023, Barbie became a movie star. But which professional Barbies have sold the most?

The War That Neither Ukraine nor the West Can Afford to Lose The war between Russia and Ukraine can continue indefinitely unless the West realizes that what’s at stake isn’t just the fate of Ukraine but the future of the West itself.

