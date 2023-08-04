Yes, You Need to Wear an Undershirt. No, a Regular T-Shirt Won’t Do.

A BUTTON-UP over a white tee? That smartish-casualish uniform works for many offices and simplifies weekends the way a style no-brainer should. But it does call for a little thought: Whether your overshirt is fully or partly unbuttoned, the undershirt matters. Its neckline will be on show and saggy ones sadden us. And to avoid adding bunched-up bulk, the undershirt must be soft and slim. In short, not every basic tee is up for the job. Here’s what you need to know.

Do I really need a special undershirt? Why can’t I use a standard tee?

To avoid looking unnecessarily thick and lumpy, you need a fine base layer that fits slimly, said Jeremy Kirkland, host of Blamo! fashion podcast. A classic, sturdy tee should be your last choice. “People love that T-shirt Jeremy Allen White [Carmy] wears in ‘The Bear,’ but that’s way too thick for [an undershirt]," said Kirkland.

What material is best?

Superfine cotton. Kirkland favors Pima (a variety with extra-long fibers). Softer than regular cotton, Pima breathes well and drapes nicely, he said, so it won’t bunch up under your shirt. He wears 3sixteen’s designs (see below).

Since this is a base layer, should I try any high-tech moisture-wicking, sweat-zapping blends?

Absolutely not. Avoid clingy, sporty fabrics. You don’t want it to look like you chucked a shirt over your gym top. Stretchy undershirts, said Kirkland, also risk evoking “male Spanx" (which, he clarified, are fine to wear, but not to display).

Tank or tee?

A tee is the safer, works-for-everyone choice. But if you’re feeling bold and flirty, consider a ribbed tank top: It exudes masculinity and generates more intrigue than a tee, said Dan Hakimi, an attorney and tank fan in Great Neck, N.Y. Hakimi, 33, likes to mix the ribbing with different shirts to play with textures, and wears a necklace that “hits the tank’s neckline: I feel like those lines enhance my chest." Inherently sexy, a tank also partners libidinously with the perforated and semi-sheer shirts that are trending for younger guys. It matches those shirts’ provocative spirit, said Steve Shuck, co-owner of Austin men’s store Stag. Just remember that a tank should always be snug—don’t size up.

What else do I need to think about?

The neckline, so prominent, matters big time on any undershirt. It better not wilt or sag. A tee’s collar should be fairly high and tight, “but not like it’s choking you," said Christopher Echevarria, founder of men’s brand Blackstock & Weber. And no tee or tank hem should hang below the overshirt—that’s just sloppy, he said. So choose shorter styles (Echevarria gets his tailored so they “hit right at the belt") or tuck your undershirt in.

How much should I fork out?

Up to $50 for a Pima tee; considerably less for a tank. Hakimi buys Goodfellow & Co from Target (a 4-pack costs $17).

BEST BASES

Three tops that will happily accommodate an overshirt

