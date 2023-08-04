Yes, You Need to Wear an Undershirt. No, a Regular T-Shirt Won’t Do.

A BUTTON-UP over a white tee? That smartish-casualish uniform works for many offices and simplifies weekends the way a style no-brainer should. But it does call for a little thought: Whether your overshirt is fully or partly unbuttoned, the undershirt matters. Its neckline will be on show and saggy ones sadden us. And to avoid adding bunched-up bulk, the undershirt must be soft and slim. In short, not every basic tee is up for the job. Here’s what you need to know.