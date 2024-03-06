You Can Now Buy Shares in Music by Beyoncé or Taylor Swift

Here’s how it works. Suppose you buy shares in the sound-recording rights to Beyoncé’s “Halo," which are available on JKBX for $6.78 apiece. Holding those shares entitles you to a quarterly distribution of fees paid to the rights holder. Such fees could come from several sources: revenue from streaming services such as Spotify, album sales, satellite-radio royalties or fees from use in movies and TV shows. The size of those payments could vary from quarter to quarter. Recently they have worked out to an annual yield of about 3% for the “Halo" shares, according to JKBX data.