Your Online Account May Have Been Breached? Don’t Just Sit There. Do Something.

On the other hand, things like compromised credit-card numbers, financial data and personally identifiable information need stronger attention. Even seemingly innocuous breaches of social-media networks may reveal data that can be used to impersonate you and perhaps be used to invade the privacy of those around you. For instance, hackers might be able to figure out your “forgot password" questions on websites by learning where you grew up, the names of your pets and more.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}