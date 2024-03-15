Your Sweet Tooth Is Getting Expensive

The sharp climb in price for chocolate’s main ingredient started with bad weather in West Africa, where much of the world’s cocoa is grown. Speculators piling into one of the hottest trades outside of artificial intelligence have added fuel to the rally.

On Thursday, May cocoa futures added another $438 a metric ton to end at $7,405 in New York. That is nearly three times the price a year ago and 38% above the previous record set in July 1977 during another period of poor growing conditions in West Africa that shrank global supply.

March futures, which expired Wednesday, closed out even higher, at $8,034 a metric ton. On-the-spot prices in New York aren’t far behind. London futures have made a similar ascent, rising 75% this year.

As they did in the late 1970s, surging cocoa prices have chocolatiers, confectioners and big food companies lifting prices, tweaking recipes and shrinking products.

Candy and chewing gum prices last month were 5.8% higher than a year ago, outpacing broader inflation, which was 3.2% in February, according to the Labor Department. Cocoa is climbing as prices for other agricultural commodities, including corn, soybeans and wheat, have declined from their pandemic highs.

“We remain committed to our long-term strategy of pricing to cover raw material inflation and we expect several points of price realization this year," said Hershey Chief Executive Michele Buck. She warned investors in February that high cocoa prices would limit the company’s earnings growth this year.

The cocoa rally began in the summer after a weak harvest diminished stockpiles for the second consecutive year. Traders started worrying about the next crop and the El Niño weather phenomenon, which tends to reduce cocoa yields in West Africa.

Hedge funds and other speculators gobbled up cocoa futures, betting prices would rise, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data. Prices broke out of the range between about $2,000 and $3,000 a metric ton, where they had traded for the past 15 years.

Traders’ fears were realized when West Africa was hit first by unusually wet weather and then blanketed by hot, dry air brought from the desert interior by the Harmattan winds. Plant diseases have been rampant and many cacao trees are past their prime, yielding less fruit as they age.

The International Cocoa Organization said that as of early February, which is near the end of the harvest season, deliveries of beans to ports in top producers Ivory Coast and Ghana were each down by about one-third from a year earlier.

The organization in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, said it expects global production this season to be 11% lower than the previous season. Its forecast for 5% greater demand would leave stockpiles 21% lower.

Many speculators have cashed out with prices in uncharted territory. Yet those who use computers to follow price trends are still in the cocoa game and heading into a time of year when beans are usually the most expensive, said Dave Whitcomb, who runs Peak Trading Research.

“Some hedge funds have taken bets off the table, but momentum traders are still long and playing for higher prices," he said.

Citigroup commodities analyst Aakash Doshi told clients that cocoa prices could reach as high as $10,000 a metric ton in spot trading over the next three months. He forecasts prices to fall in the second half of the year, but not all the way back down.

“Markets have probably entered an era where $3,500 to $4,000 a ton may be the new ‘cheap’ cocoa for years to come," he wrote in a note to clients “This should encourage new cocoa plantations as well as a shift in downstream sales."

Doshi said to expect “shrinkflation" and for food companies to replace cocoa butter with cheaper fats. They may also use more cocoa powder and filler such as fruit and nuts, he said.

Long-term, there are concerns about where cacao trees can be planted as food companies adhere to new European Union rules forbidding the import of commodities produced on freshly cleared forests.

Morgan Stanley analysts recently cautioned investors against loading up on shares of European chocolate makers Lindt & Sprüngli and Barry Callebaut.

“We worry Lindt and Barry may face challenges with raising prices in a largely disinflationary environment, which could pressure volumes and margins near term," they told clients.

