You’re Doing Laundry Wrong: 7 Tips to Help You Clean Clothes More Expertly

Laundry is a relatively easy chore, or so you might think. As we reported more about high-tech washing machines, new clothes movers and steam-cleaning closets, experts kept sharing information that challenged deeply held cleaning doctrine. It turns out, most of us probably do a number of things that make our washes less effective, harsher on our clothes and harmful to the environment. Those who want to avoid these mistakes should heed these lessons well.

1. You’re avoiding care tags like a situationship.

Every once in a while, you have to override the care tag. (Note to the discounted H&M sweater I bought in 2014: You aren’t getting dry-cleaned.) But, if you like your clothes and want them to last, it’s best to know what those laundry symbols are actually asking for. Such symbols are notoriously inscrutable, but a quick Google can help.

2. You’re not getting your clothes ready for the rumble.

Your favorite pants are about to go on a Tolkienian journey. Prepare them. Zip up zippers so they don’t snag, unbutton shirts, turn your clothes inside out to protect the outsides and put delicates in a lingerie bag. When you empty the washer, shake your clothes out before putting them in the dryer to help pre-empt wrinkles, rather than just tossing a crumpled-up wet ball in there and asking the machine to do its best.

3. You never wash the washer.

Most washers have a self-cleaning mode, but to truly remove grime from inside the spinner, run your washer with a cleaning tablet from a brand like Affresh ($13, Target.com) about once a month. When it comes to your dryer, the National Fire Prevention Association says that a failure to clean the dryer exhaust vent—the tube going out the back of your dryer—causes 32% of the thousand of dryer fires in the U.S. annually. Dryer vents should be cleaned out at least once a year. You can do this with a vacuum.

4. You’re washing too much.

You don’t need to wash all your clothes after every wear, unless they’re stinky or stained. Laundry is hard on your clothes; save it for when you need it. Laundry guru Patric Richardson suggests washing with the express cycle. When it comes to drying, use the shortest cycle possible, or hang dry.

5. You’re using too much detergent.

As Zach Pozniak, a fourth-generation dry-cleaner in New York with a large following on TikTok, explains, “Modern detergents are unbelievably concentrated. When you use too much detergent your washer will continue to rinse your clothing if it detects suds, which increases the cycle time, uses more water and energy and increases the risk of damaging your clothing." Imagine using a quarter of a bottle of dish soap to wash a saucepan.

6. You’re still using old-school bleach.

Smart folks have moved past chlorinated bleach, which is harsh, becomes less effective over time and can’t be used on all fabrics or colors. A better (and color-safe) alternative: oxygen bleach, which can be used on almost anything. OxiClean White Revive ($13) powder keeps my massive collection of vintage T-shirts bright white. Pozniak recommends it, too, but cautions that oxygen bleaches require “high temperatures and plenty of time to work well." So use hot water and soak overnight.

7. You’re addicted to extras.

Scent beads? Fabric softener? Dryer sheets? Quit. Using. Them. Every single expert we spoke to begged people to move away from these items that actually damage your clothing—fabric softener in particular is like sandpaper for your clothes. Yes, the shirt is softer, but that’s because it has been worn down. These products also potentially hurt your washer and dryer. (And the environment.) The only additive experts recommended is the Shout Color Catcher ($5, Walmart.com), which you add to a wash to catch any dye that might bleed from new clothes or anything highly saturated with dye. A miracle for those of us who are never going to sort our laundry.

Laundry Care Symbols

A ranking, from clear to confounding

Obvious: Do Not Iron.

I know what an iron is and I know what an X is. Not only is this symbol clear to me, it’s a relief: I can happily avoid ironing anything bearing this bad boy.

Somewhat clear: Line Dry.

I can see how a dryer-shaped square relates to drying an item. And the additional swoop suggests a clothesline. The more-advanced “line dry in shade" symbol adds diagonal lines in the top-left corner. There is some logic here.

Inscrutable: Machine Wash Hot Permanent Press.

Wait, is this what you think a washing machine looks like? Who actually gets to dial in the water temperature? And why are there so many different icons that mean the same thing? Someone needs a talking to.

Are you joking me? Dry cleaning symbols.

The saving grace here, of course, is that I don’t do my own dry-cleaning. But why is dry-cleaning a circle? And how are you supposed to remember that the circle with the line below it to the right means low heat and one with the line above it to the right means no steam. I feel like a fool.

View Full Image You’re Doing Laundry Wrong: 7 Tips to Help You Clean Clothes More Expertly

View Full Image You’re Doing Laundry Wrong: 7 Tips to Help You Clean Clothes More Expertly

View Full Image You’re Doing Laundry Wrong: 7 Tips to Help You Clean Clothes More Expertly