You’re Doing Laundry Wrong: 7 Tips to Help You Clean Clothes More Expertly
SummaryPlease, for the sake of your duds, stop using fabric softener, and 6 other wardrobe-wreckers to avoid. Plus, laundry-care symbols rated—from readable to incomprehensible.
Laundry is a relatively easy chore, or so you might think. As we reported more about high-tech washing machines, new clothes movers and steam-cleaning closets, experts kept sharing information that challenged deeply held cleaning doctrine. It turns out, most of us probably do a number of things that make our washes less effective, harsher on our clothes and harmful to the environment. Those who want to avoid these mistakes should heed these lessons well.