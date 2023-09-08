You’re Doing Laundry Wrong: 7 Tips to Help You Clean Clothes More Expertly

Scent beads? Fabric softener? Dryer sheets? Quit. Using. Them. Every single expert we spoke to begged people to move away from these items that actually damage your clothing—fabric softener in particular is like sandpaper for your clothes. Yes, the shirt is softer, but that’s because it has been worn down. These products also potentially hurt your washer and dryer. (And the environment.) The only additive experts recommended is the Shout Color Catcher ($5, Walmart.com), which you add to a wash to catch any dye that might bleed from new clothes or anything highly saturated with dye. A miracle for those of us who are never going to sort our laundry.