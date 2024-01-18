You’re Looking for ‘The One.’ These Dating-App Users Are Looking for ‘Another One.’

Many people using dating apps are on them looking for “the one." Increasingly, they’re running into profiles of people looking for a second, third or fourth.

The monogamists say mainstream dating apps like Hinge and Bumble are being inundated with users who are in consensual open relationships, and they’d like them to go find their own app.

Others say the apps are for people of all relationship styles and, as long as they’re up front about it, what’s the problem? The profiles clearly state: “ENM."

The letters stand for ethical nonmonogamy and more often than not, aren’t spelled out.

“I had to Google that," says Natalie Broussard, who lives in southeast Texas.

Broussard, 41, uses Hinge, which allows users to fill in prompts on their profiles to share information with potential dates. Over the past two years she says it has become common for her to see the prompt “Let’s make sure we’re on the same page about…" followed by “I’m married" or “I’m in a committed relationship and my partner is totally cool with it."

Hinge has branded itself as an app to find a relationship—it uses the slogan “designed to be deleted"—which only adds to Broussard’s frustration.

“I’m looking for a monogamous relationship, which is why I’m on a vanilla app," she says. “I don’t judge. I’ve dabbled in a little bit of everything in life, but there’s a website for that."

As if online dating weren’t hard enough—having to worry if someone is lying about their age, or will ghost you, or is actually a bot catfishing you—now users have to sift through profiles looking for land mine nonstarters and grapple with increasingly expansive definitions of what it means to be in a committed relationship.

More-niche apps exist: Feeld markets itself as for those interested in polyamory, consensual nonmonogamy, homo- and heteroflexibility, pansexuality, asexuality, aromanticism and voyeurism, among other things. But increasingly, the most popular apps are trying to appeal to more-diverse groups of users.

In late 2022, Hinge rolled out the ability for users to designate their “relationship type" at the top of their profile and whether they are monogamous or not, which the company says was a response to the needs of Gen Z.

“Gen Z is the most fluid generation in terms of their sexuality and identity, and they need their relationships—and their dating app as the meeting point—to support their openness to different types of connection," a Hinge spokesman says.

Alignment on relationship style is often top of mind for slightly older users—many of whom are ready for a monogamous relationship, or have tried them, are feeling dissatisfied and looking for other options.

Hinge and another popular app, Bumble, allow users to filter for factors such as distance and age, but there isn’t a setting to exclude or search for nonmonogamist profiles.

Mitch Holland, 37, of Nashville, Tenn., is on Bumble, Hinge and Tinder looking for just one partner. He says he used to occasionally see couples seeking a third, but that in the past two years ENM profiles have been sprouting up everywhere.

“It’s common enough to where I think there should be a filter," he says. “You filter everything else so I don’t understand why that’s not one."

Holland says he is a progressive alternative rock fan dating in a sea of women who wear cowboy hats and listen to Jason Aldean. When he does see a woman on the apps who dresses alternatively or seems “left of center" as he puts it, she’s often ENM. But the distinction is usually tacked on to the bottom of her profile.

“Put it at the top at least so I won’t get too excited," he says.

It’s hard to know how trends in consensual nonmonogamy have evolved over time given the subject was taboo for many decades. A 2022 survey of more than 14,000 Bumble users globally found that 16% of Americans have recently considered an ethical nonmonogamous relationship. And around one-third of Americans describe their ideal relationship as something other than complete monogamy, according to a February 2023 YouGov poll of 1,000 respondents.

Both pairing up with only one person and seeking out multiple partners most likely goes back to the dawn of time, says Helen Fisher, a biological anthropologist and senior research fellow at the Kinsey Institute. As humans we have biological predispositions to both: Jealousy serves as a protection of the pair bond and its offspring, and a wandering eye can lead to the spreading of one’s DNA. But lately, it has practically become fashionable to be public about being in an open relationship.

“It’s part of a whole modern trend of sexual and romantic expression," says Fisher, who is a paid consultant for Match.com. The Match Group also owns Tinder.

However, she suspects the co-mingling of two groups with such fundamental lifestyle differences isn’t likely to lead to many happy matches.

“If somebody plays tennis and you don’t play tennis, you can learn how to do it. If somebody is nonmonogamist and you are monogamist, you are not going to learn how to do it," she says. The app designers, says Fisher, are “not understanding the difference between somebody who plays tennis and somebody who wants to sleep around."

A Tinder spokesman says the app doesn’t “limit the possibilities of sparking something new somewhere unexpected." A Bumble spokeswoman says users who pay for a premium membership can filter by dating intentions. The Hinge spokesman says the company collects feedback from its users “to understand the most requested app updates and research which changes will be most impactful for helping them get out on dates."

Morgan Anderson, an engineer from Dallas who is ENM and dates men and women, says he is forthcoming in his profile and sees no reason he shouldn’t be on apps such as Hinge and Tinder, saying, “I make sure to put it at the top."

Anderson says he wishes he could filter out the monogamous users. He doesn’t want to waste anyone’s time and recognizes there is a serious lifestyle mismatch.

Jenis Walsh, 38, who works in politics and lives in Pittsburgh, has on more than one occasion unwittingly matched with men on Bumble who are in open relationships after not reading their profiles carefully enough. The men were honest about their status early in the conversation and polite about the misunderstanding. Since then, “I’ve been more alert," she says.

She has never felt tempted by any of those matches to change her mind about looking for just one partner—“I do not want to be an accouterment"—and she’s skeptical that everyone is being as upfront with their partners as they claim to be in their profiles.

While frequenting one of the many Facebook groups called “Are We Dating The Same Guy?" she’ll often see women posting screenshots of the profiles of the men they’re talking to on the apps in order to see if anyone can confirm that their nonmonogamy is really consensual.

“You’ll see, ‘Oh this person said he is ENM,’" Walsh says. “A friend or a girlfriend of that person will be like, ‘Oh no, that’s not the case at all.’"

Theo Thomas, a 36-year-old in the Detroit area, has been practicing ethical nonmonogamy for three years. He says he is married and has a girlfriend and also uses Bumble and Hinge to find potential partners for casual sex. He says he uses the more-mainstream apps because the more-niche ones such as Feeld, which he’s also on, don’t have as many users. The majority of the monogamous women he matches with are ones who haven’t read his profile carefully enough—and they tend to not want anything to do with him.

“A lot of women don’t like to share," he says.

Alex Padilla, 33 and Thomas’s girlfriend, says she frequently encounters monogamous men on dating apps who are aware she’s in a relationship and are still interested in meeting up. Once she has explained her lifestyle, their response is often, “That’s hot."

“That always makes me giggle," she says.

This past fall, Thomas had a new experience. He fell in love with a woman he met on Facebook Dating who was also ENM. He says that led to issues in his existing relationships. The new woman ended up breaking up with him, and he says he was heartbroken.

“I could actually see myself being monogamous with just her," he says, a feeling that caught him by surprise. “I didn’t think that I would want that kind of lifestyle."

Write to Katherine Bindley at katie.bindley@wsj.com