You’re Looking for ‘The One.’ These Dating-App Users Are Looking for ‘Another One.’
Katherine Bindley , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 18 Jan 2024, 11:04 PM IST
SummaryOpen-relationship enthusiasts crash mainstream romance apps, creating confusion among those who prefer monogamy; “I do not want to be an accouterment.”
Many people using dating apps are on them looking for “the one." Increasingly, they’re running into profiles of people looking for a second, third or fourth.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less