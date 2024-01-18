You’re Looking for ‘The One.’ These Dating-App Users Are Looking for ‘Another One.’

Theo Thomas, a 36-year-old in the Detroit area, has been practicing ethical nonmonogamy for three years. He says he is married and has a girlfriend and also uses Bumble and Hinge to find potential partners for casual sex. He says he uses the more-mainstream apps because the more-niche ones such as Feeld, which he’s also on, don’t have as many users. The majority of the monogamous women he matches with are ones who haven’t read his profile carefully enough—and they tend to not want anything to do with him.