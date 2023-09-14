You’re Seeing Medical Test Results Before Your Doctor Does. Why?

This wasn’t the way Laurette Bennhold-Samaan wanted to learn she had breast cancer: alone and logging onto her medical portal to see the words “invasive ductal carcinoma."

Stunned, the 62-year-old from Arlington, Va., called her doctor. “I’m sorry you’re giving me the information I should be giving you," she recalls her doctor saying.

People are now often getting medical information from portals and electronic health records directly, without it first being filtered by their doctor. The information includes CT scans, biopsies and several other types of potentially life-altering results. It’s coming to them directly because of a provision in legislation mandating that patients receive health information without delay.

Doctors say the law’s intent is good but that in practice, raw test results can spark confusion at best and panic at worst. Sometimes, patients misinterpret harmless information. Other times, people receive bad news without an explanation that could cushion the blow.

“There is tremendous potential for harm with the release of some types of tests to patients without providing some type of clinical context," says Dr. David Gerber, a Dallas-based oncologist.

Gerber said he’s had patients learn about a cancer diagnosis from a smartphone notification in the middle of a business dinner, while reading a bedtime story to a 3-year-old, and during a rush-hour commute. One patient’s spouse went to the emergency room for an anxiety attack after misinterpreting her husband’s CT scan.

Earlier this year, Gerber testified before Texas legislative committees on behalf of the Texas Medical Association in support of a bill that would give healthcare providers 72 hours to contact patients before test results related to cancer or genetic diseases are released to them. The bill wasn’t signed into law but is expected to be revisited during a special session. Similar legislation is in place in Kentucky and California.

Why it’s happening

The push to release information goes back to a broad law called the 21st Century Cures Act, which streamlined drug development and designated money for medical research, among other things. It included a provision that went into effect in 2021 that requires that patients receive health information without delay. The aim was to make sure that patients had easy, immediate access to their health records.

This month, the federal government started enforcement of that requirement, with penalties of up to $1 million for technology developers and networks found to be in violation. Other penalties are being developed for doctors and hospitals who violate the law.

While doctor groups are generally supportive of the law’s intent, they say it has led to unnecessary patient anxiety.

“Sometimes the pathology or radiology result can look worse than it is," says Dr. Jack Resneck, chair of the department of dermatology at the University of California, San Francisco, and a former president of the American Medical Association. “A physician can read between the lines and put it all in context."

In theory, patients should be able to opt out of receiving such information, but Resneck says some electronic health-record vendors don’t have the technology or capacity yet to enable them to do so. “The rules kind of got ahead of the technology," he says.

When doctors look at lab results, like complete blood counts, they’re looking at many different things, says Dr. Sterling Ransone, a family physician in Virginia and board chair of the American Academy of Family Physicians. One marker being off doesn’t necessarily mean something is amiss.

Ransone says he recently had a patient who tested positive for basal cell carcinoma. Though it’s a diagnosis of cancer, it’s a type of skin cancer that grows locally and can be treated surgically.

“They basically saw cancer and absolutely freaked out not knowing that it was a very easily treatable cancer that’s not going to need chemotherapy or radiation," he says.

Studies about whether patients actually want to see medical information before their doctors call them have yielded mixed results. A March 2023 study in the medical journal JAMA Network Open found that 95% of more than 8,000 people surveyed preferred receiving their test results online immediately, even if their healthcare practitioner hadn’t reviewed them yet.

However, nearly 43% of 1,000 people in an AMA survey last year said they want their physician to review test results before they show up in a portal. Among those who didn’t want a physician to review results first, 54% said if the results were about a debilitating or terminal illness they would want a doctor to review and contact them first.

What you can do

Before you have tests done, ask your doctors what they’re looking for and if there is any marker or number you should pay attention to.

If you’re prone to anxiety, especially over health issues, consider waiting to look at your results until you can reach your doctor’s office. If you do look at them, don’t panic or go down a Google rabbit hole. Labs that are out of range may actually be OK.

“A lot of times something might look ominous on a report, but it may not be ominous, or it may be something that’s been consistent for a long time," says Christopher Scuderi, a family physician in Jacksonville, Fla.

Cynthia Lenert, a 69-year-old in Pottsboro, Texas, has lung cancer and gets regular CT scans of her lungs to monitor progress. She got a scan on a Friday in June and was surprised later that day to see that the results were already in her health portal.

“I did not look at it," she says. “I didn’t want to put more anxiety on myself because I knew I’m not going to know what I’m looking at and all these medical terms."

She already had an appointment to see her doctor, Gerber, on Monday. She learned the scan results were good. “They should let the doctor see the results first before the patient gets them," she says.

