A billionaire’s son and first-time novelist satirizes his own people

Did some people write you off when you started working for your dad?

They have every right to write me off, to think, “What has this guy earned to get to do this?" And it’s up to me over a long period of time in the venture-capital space to work with founders, entrepreneurs and other people and try to really help them out. That chip on my shoulder of, “How dare these people dismiss me. I deserve to be here, too," that kind of thinking is dangerous. I’ve been given a crazy opportunity and people can think what they want, and a lot of those thoughts might be accurate, and I can control what I can control and to try to be good at my job and try not to be super obnoxious about it.