He loves beach vacations. She loves mountains. What do they do?

Honesty helps

First trips together are particularly fraught, says Laurel House, a dating coach who serves as one of eHarmony’s relationship experts. “Many couples take a vacation as their make or break—they’ve gotten to know each other and they feel like the vacation is where they’re going to decide if it’s a yes or no" for the long run, she says. “If travel preferences differ, what can happen is they get on vacation and believe the relationship is a no, when in reality, it’s just that they have different definitions of what travel means to them."