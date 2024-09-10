The shadow dollar that’s fueling the financial underworld
Angus Berwick , Ben Foldy , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 10 Sep 2024, 06:10 PM IST
SummaryCryptocurrency Tether enables a parallel economy that operates beyond the reach of U.S. law enforcement.
A giant unregulated currency is undermining America’s fight against arms dealers, sanctions busters and scammers. Almost as much money flowed through its network last year as through Visa cards. And it has recently minted more profit than BlackRock, with a tiny fraction of the workforce.
