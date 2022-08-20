These full-time RVers took their job on the road7 min read . Updated: 20 Aug 2022, 07:41 PM IST
Here’s how these couples made the nomadic professional life work
Scott Hamilton has the perfect work-from-home setup: an expansive desk area with room for a full-size monitor, keyboard and printer, filing space, a comfortable chair, and reliable connectivity, including Starlink satellite-internet service and a separate Insty Connect router and cell-based modem as backup.