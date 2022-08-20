These full-time RVers took their job on the road

Reset your housing budget expectations

You can live cheaply in an RV if you stay in one place or “boondock," camp off the grid with no water, sewer or electrical connections. But many workers who live in luxury RVs prefer the trappings of civilization and the ability to move around the country in search of perfect weather. In addition to high fuel prices, be sure to budget for repairs and maintenance. Labor rates on large RVs average $175 per hour, Mr. Hillemann said, and there are a limited number of service centers that work on RVs. You’ll also have to pay for space at an RV resort, where the average nightly rate at a luxury campground in the U.S. is $115, with some costing much more depending on location and season, according to RV-rental marketplace Outdoorsy.