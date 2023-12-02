Hello User
Business News/ Specials / 18 books we read this week

18 books we read this week

The Wall Street Journal

Backstage with Elvis, political rivalries at America’s founding, a child’s adventure at sea and more.

18 books we read this week. (Photo: WSJ)

‘Elvis and the Colonel’ Review: Saving Tom Parker

The talent manager has been blamed for ruining Elvis Presley. Restoring his reputation is a monumental task. Review by Preston Lauterbach

Read the review

‘Founding Partisans’ and ‘A Republic of Scoundrels’: Opportunists and Patriots

In the uncertain days of America’s infancy, the boundary between canny political maneuvering and disloyalty to the new nation was not yet defined. Review by Adam Rowe

Read the review

‘Determined’ and ‘Free Agents’ Review: No Choice in the Matter

Can 21st-century brain science tell us whether or not we have free will? Two scientists say yes, but reach opposite conclusions. Review by Andrew Crumey

Read the review

‘An Ordinary Youth’ Review: Sleepwalking Into War

Walter Kempowksi’s autobiographical novel puts the focus on a German family’s complacent journey into World War II. Review by Toby Lichtig

Read the review

‘Nick Drake’ Review: Troubadour of Desolation

An ethereal young man, haunting music, a troubled mind—and posthumous fame. Review by Tim Page

Read the review

Fiction: ‘The Annual Banquet of the Gravedigger’s Guild’ by Mathias Enard

Plus ‘The Book of Ayn’ by Lexi Freiman and ‘Other Minds and Other Stories’ by Bennett Sims. Review by Sam Sacks

Read the review

‘Wavewalker’ Review: Childhood on the High Seas

Her parents thought it would be a neat idea to sail along the path of Capt. Cook’s final voyage of discovery. Things did not go well. Review by Meghan Cox Gurdon

Read the review

Mystery: ‘Resurrection Walk’ by Michael Connelly

Plus: ‘Past Lying’ by Val McDermid and ‘The Watchmaker’s Hand’ by Jeffery Deaver. Review by Tom Nolan

Read the review

‘Eve’ Review: A Female Body of Science

Biologists long treated male anatomy as the standard via which to understand human development, overlooking the female body entirely. Review by David Barash

Read the review

Science Fiction & Fantasy: ‘System Collapse’ by Martha Wells

The Murderbot returns, still crankily helping those pesky humans. Review by Liz Braswell

Read the review

Five Best: Books on Rebels

Selected by Mary Gabriel, the author, most recently, of ‘Madonna: A Rebel Life.’

Read the article

‘The Sound of the Future’ Review: Someone Is Listening

In science-fiction movies, characters have conversations with computers. Has the future of talking robots arrived. Review by Steven Poole

Read the review

‘Tokens’ Review: Cash, Card or Ape?

Cryptocurrencies, NFTs and similar digital innovations are rooted in an idea with a long history. Review by Steven Poole

Read the review

