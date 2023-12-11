specials
2023: The year Indian art came into its own
Varuni Khosla 9 min read 11 Dec 2023, 05:05 PM IST
Summary
- Masterpieces worth more than ₹1,000 crore have been sold in India and around the world since January
NEW DELHI : In 1937, Amrita Sher-Gil, an Indo-Hungarian artist, painted The Story Teller. The oil-on-canvas painting depicts an intimate rural scene, with village women huddled together in a courtyard, their faces relaxed and smiles easy. The cosy setting also features cows and a calf, a dog lazing under a charpai, a little boy, and a man in a doorway. That November, Sher-Gil sold the work to Badruddin Tyabji Jr., a diplomat bearing the same name as his grandfather, the third president of the Indian National Congress, at an exhibition in Faletti’s Hotel, Lahore.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less