2023: The year Indian art came into its own

Around 40% of buyers at Sotheby’s Asian art auctions are now from India or other parts of South Asia, with the rest being collectors of Indian origin globally. “I don’t think this happened all of a sudden. What ended up happening was that there was so much uncertainty after the pandemic began, people were not sure what was going to happen with the market. So, our very first auction after the pandemic was quite successful and then pretty much every auction built on that year-on-year," said Kanga.