5 Big Wine Books to Buy Now and Use Forever

Mr. Liem is so devoted to the storied French sparkling wine that he moved to Champagne from New York, almost 20 years ago. His love and his knowledge of the region are impressive; his insights into its producers, from the grand marques to the small growers, deeply researched as well as personal. He also communicates, movingly, what it’s like to live as an outsider in this often insular place. “And being of Asian ethnicity certainly caused me to stand out: even after living in the same house for years, among the same people in the village, neighbors still stopped to stare at me as I drove down the street," he writes.