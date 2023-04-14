5 Big Wine Books to Buy Now and Use Forever
- The reference guides our wine columnist relies on are ambitious, comprehensive, deeply researched and enduringly relevant. These are the books, old and new, she gives her highest recommendation.
While online wine advice may be only fleetingly relevant, and beginner wine guides are quickly outgrown, a Big Wine Book lives on and on.
By Big Wine Book I don’t mean big in size alone. I’m talking about a reference work of ambition and uncommon usefulness—though the comprehensiveness of such books tends to make them physically quite large, as well. What distinguishes a Big Wine Book as both great and indispensable? Each of the following classics, old as well as new, answers that question in its own way.
The Generalist’s Greatest Guide: ‘The Oxford Companion to Wine’
“The Oxford Companion to Wine" ($65, Oxford University Press) by the British wine writer Jancis Robinson and an army of contributors, was first published in 1994. Hundreds of thousands of copies of this widely acclaimed and hugely successful book have sold over the years, and a fifth edition will debut later this year. The meticulous research really sets this volume apart. Alphabetized for easy accessibility and regularly updated, the “Companion" has been my guide for decades now. When I want to know the exact definition of diacetyl (the “buttery" aroma attributed to Chardonnay) or when the effects of phylloxera, the famously destructive vineyard-eating louse, were first detected in Europe (in 1863, in France), I know I will find it in the “The Oxford Companion to Wine."
Grapes In Depth: ‘Wine Grapes’
Although “The Oxford Companion" identifies and defines many of the world’s grapes, that tome is outstripped in this regard by the truly gargantuan “Wine Grapes" ($200, Ecco), also by Jancis Robinson, along with co-authors Julia Harding and José Vouillamoz. Published in 2012, this 1,280-page book lists thousands of grapes, minor and major, precisely described. Listed in its pages are grapes I never knew existed but now, somehow, cannot forget. Molette, for example, sounds like a French poet but is actually a “minor and rather neutral vine used mainly for sparkling wines in Savoie, eastern France." The great grape Pinot Noir rates eight full pages.
Napa Well-Noted: ‘Napa Valley, Then & Now’
“Napa Valley, Then & Now" by Kelli A. White ($95, self-published) is of a size and heft so awe-inspiring that a friend of mine literally gasped at the sight of it. Ms. White self-published it in 2015, when she was a sommelier at Press restaurant in St. Helena, Calif., in a run of just 7,500 copies and 100 limited-edition leather-bound volumes, all of which have long since sold out—though you can still find copies on Amazon and eBay for hundreds of dollars over the original cover price. If that’s beyond your price range, however, this book is well worth summoning via interlibrary loan if your local library doesn’t hold a copy.
This book is a rich source of information on a good many great wines from this key California region as well as the wineries that make them. At 1,255 pages, it’s still the most comprehensive Napa resource out there today. Ms. White, currently the director of education at the Wine Center at Meadowood, in St. Helena, Calif., didn’t set out to write such a big book. “I simply wrote until I was finished writing," she said.
A French Perspective on the World: ‘Larousse Wine’
Though slim by comparison to Ms. White’s work, at 656 pages “Larousse Wine" ($60, Hamlyn) is still a pretty big book by anyone’s measure and a Big Wine Book by mine. A French edition was published in 2010 and again in 2016; the English edition, in 2017. Like “The Oxford Companion," “Larousse Wine" is the work of many contributors, many of them French. Unlike the “Companion," this book is replete with color photography and maps. Though, unsurprisingly perhaps, the largest section is devoted to France, “Larousse Wine" offers a great deal on the history, geography and production of wines all over the world.
A Champagne Compendium: ‘Champagne: The Essential Guide to the Wines, Producers and Terroir of the Iconic Region’
Published in 2017, “Champagne: The Essential Guide to the Wines, Producers and Terroir of the Iconic Region" by Peter Liem ($90, Ten Speed Press) is not, physically, a particularly big book; it’s just packaged as such. Its king-size box contains Mr. Liem’s diligently detailed 320-plus-page work plus a frameworthy set of full-color maps of Champagne—reproductions of maps made by French publisher Louis Larmat in the 1940s.
Mr. Liem is so devoted to the storied French sparkling wine that he moved to Champagne from New York, almost 20 years ago. His love and his knowledge of the region are impressive; his insights into its producers, from the grand marques to the small growers, deeply researched as well as personal. He also communicates, movingly, what it’s like to live as an outsider in this often insular place. “And being of Asian ethnicity certainly caused me to stand out: even after living in the same house for years, among the same people in the village, neighbors still stopped to stare at me as I drove down the street," he writes.
All France, All the Time: ‘The New French Wine’
Last month Jon Bonné, former wine editor and chief wine critic at the San Francisco Chronicle and now the managing editor of Resy, added his own two-volume work to the Big list. “The New French Wine" ($135, Ten Speed Press) is not only the latest entrant but one of the most eye-catching, too. Its two volumes’ bright-pink spines line up strikingly against a bright-blue box. “People sell books on Instagram," Mr. Bonné noted. The colors would certainly stand out on any bookstore shelf.
Mr. Bonné’s book isn’t just beautifully designed and photographed but also deeply researched. It even involved the purchase of real estate: Mr. Bonné and his wife, Valerie Masten, bought an apartment in Paris in 2016 during the process of researching the book. Mr. Bonné calculated that he drove 30,000 kilometers (well over 18,000 miles) in total, miraculously only acquiring two speeding tickets along the way.
One volume covers all the regions in France; a second profiles all the notable new producers. The more general book could be read straight through, while the book on producers would likely be accessed from time to time by readers curious about a particular region.
I asked Mr. Bonné where one would find the newest of the new French wine. He named Muscadet and Beaujolais, adding that he was also impressed with “a handful" of quality-minded producers in the relatively obscure wine regions of southwestern France. Mind you, in “The New French Wine," “new" doesn’t always mean youngest: It also refers to the most progressive and forward-thinking producers and practices. As Mr. Bonné writes, “Change is an inclusive force."