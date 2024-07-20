A case for backing up your precious photos and files at home

For photos saved in iCloud, first download them to your Mac. Open the Photos app and go to Settings. Navigate to the iCloud option, make sure the iCloud Photos box is ticked, and choose Download Originals to this Mac. That gets you full-size files rather than lower-quality copies. Once complete, select your photos in the app, click File in the menu bar, Export, then Export Unmodified Originals and save them to your SSD. You can also do this from iCloud.com, including for non-photo files and if you use a PC.