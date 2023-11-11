A Foreign Student Saved His Friends From Hamas. Then He Vanished.
Drew Hinshaw ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 14 min read 11 Nov 2023, 07:43 PM IST
SummaryNewly arrived from Nepal, Bipin Joshi suddenly found himself in a war zone. He threw a grenade out of harm’s way. His country is desperate to get him back.
Bipin Joshi watched the two grenades skid across the cement floor of the windowless room where he was hiding, shoulder-to-shoulder with 16 other student farmers from Nepal.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less