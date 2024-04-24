A nationalist effort to rebrand the Chinese dragon
Summary
- Officials in Beijing want a more friendly symbol for their country
The year of the dragon, one of the 12 creatures in the Chinese zodiac, began on February 10th. But some Chinese state media have been calling it the year of the loong in their English reports. Loong (pronounced like the English word “long") sounds like the Mandarin term for dragon. It is more appropriate, says the state-run Beijing Daily, because Western dragons are evil monsters, whereas Chinese ones are noble and benevolent. The latter are said to bring good luck.