A new book looks at the past and future of copyright

Authors and artists did not always benefit. Powerful publishing syndicates treated books like property and profited from selling the works of Chaucer, Milton, Shakespeare and others. Britain’s Statute of Anne, the first copyright law regulated by government and the courts instead of private parties, came into effect in 1710 and gave authors rights to their works for a limited time (though booksellers and publishers could buy the books before the copyright expired and claim to own the rights perpetually). But it was a decision by the House of Lords in 1774, reasserting term limits for copyrighted works, that fully established copyright in Britain and served as the beginning of modern copyright law in the West.