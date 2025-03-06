A new generation is here. Its name is already an insult.

It’s not an ideal start for a new generation. Gen X only became the slacker generation in the early 1990s when they were teens and 20-somethings listening to grunge and rap and living through a recession. Millennials started as Gen Y but by the early aughts were frivolous young adults, mocked for whittling away all their money on avocado toast. Gen Alpha is known as the iPad kids (for now), since many have grown up watching screens at restaurants, in waiting rooms, during breakfast and downtime.