A place for worship and prayer, without having to leave home

Sarah Paynter , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 01 Nov 2024, 12:14 PM IST
SummaryHindu homeowners are driving demand for personalized pooja rooms, with upscale touches like gold trim, marble flooring and custom murals.
In the Dallas suburbs, Sangeeta Kulkarni lights an oil lamp in front of a wooden structure housing idols in her kitchen. The newly renovated area is dedicated to prayer and is backed by gold-and-white tiles matching the gilded trim and the white quartz countertop, the 41-year-old said.
