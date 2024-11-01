A place for worship and prayer, without having to leave home

Kulkarni and her husband, information-technology executive Sumeet Borwankar, paid $350,000 for their roughly 3,300-square-foot home in 2015, shortly after Kulkarni moved from India to the U.S. to join her husband. Initially, they set up idols and pictures of Hindu gods and goddesses including Annapurna, the goddess of food and nourishment, on the kitchen’s granite countertop. Overhead cabinets made the space feel cramped, but she said it was important to have a dedicated area for her own religious practice and to teach their children about their traditions. Last year, she and her husband spent about $15,000 to renovate the area, she said.